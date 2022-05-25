Nelson Mandela is quoted as saying, "Education is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world."
An excellent example of this is happening at the Roi S. Wood campus in Joplin. Under the leadership of Shelly Tarter, students are preparing to change the world.
Her staff consists of Dave Armstrong, Denise Krolman, Jamie Lorimer and Patty Murray. These are hardworking educators dealing with students who have not had the easiest road to success in the traditional educational system.
How proud I am of the 156 students who completed their requirements for graduation this year. I am also proud that the Joplin School District recognized a need and provided the opportunity. Congratulations to all on a job well done.
Ellen Eastman
Joplin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.