Joplin has a sparkling new gem to light its city life.
The Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex launched its inaugural season Tuesday night with a spectacular concert by the Schumann Quartett. Wrapped in the warmth and intimacy of the Beshore Performance Hall, the audience could hear every note of every instrument with crystal clarity, thanks to the superb acoustics. Pro Musica, which sponsored the concert, will have a permanent home here for its 41st season and beyond, bringing world-class musical artists to Joplin.
The riches continue with a varied season brought by Connect2Culture, which should delight area audiences of all ages. With plays based on classic literature, rock and hip hop music, comedy and dance, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Sixteen performances, with three more from Pro Musica, bring an embarrassment of riches. In addition, the new home in the complex for Spiva Center for the Arts will allow exhibits never before possible in any of their former venues.
This season, with 20 live performances and continually changing exhibits, we have more quality entertainment choices than ever before, in a venue unlike any other in the area. I heard negative comments about the “big white box” as it was being constructed. But by seeing it glowing under lights, surrounded by greenery and beautiful sculptures, its glittering lobby filled with enthusiastic audiences, the Cornell Complex is a true architectural gem unlike anything else in this city, thanks to Sharon Beshore’s leadership and the project’s many donors.
I am thrilled that such a place exists in Joplin, and I hope area residents will embrace its offerings. It was conceived as a community gathering place, as its motto suggests. It is truly “your place to be.”
Gwen Hunt
Webb City
