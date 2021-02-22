The article “COVID-19 shots might be tweaked if variants get worse” (Globe, Feb. 15) shows how seriously experts take the threat of virus mutations. Variants from the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil revealed how connected we are to the rest of the world.
Not all viral changes are dangerous, but we will see more harmful variations the longer COVID-19 goes unchecked worldwide. The U.S. needs to be a part of reducing global infections, or we will continually be in a cycle where mutations will occur faster, including variants that evade vaccines or increase transmission rates.
Isolationist ideas and vaccine nationalism will not make Americans safer from the pandemic.
Rep. Billy Long and Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley should urge congressional leadership to join the global response to COVID-19 by providing $4 billion to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and Malaria as well as fully funding the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator with $4 billion.
Cynthia Changyit Levin
Town and Country
