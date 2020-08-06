In an effort to maintain profitability, The Joplin Globe recently discontinued the Monday and Saturday print editions.
I have a suggestion for another way to cut costs: Cut money spent on syndicated columnists Robert Reich, Steven Roberts, Gene Lyons and Leonard Pitts. It's an exercise in redundancy to print op-eds by all four of these cultural curmudgeons, unless the purpose of the editorial page is to promote confirmation bias through repetition.
Of course, it's possible that the Globe is so desperate for content that anything is better than nothing. But in the case of Reich, Roberts, Lyons and Pitts, anything is nothing. Their illogical rants are indistinguishable from one another. The Globe could save syndication money by publishing any one of their incoherent screeds at random and crediting all four on the byline. Intellectual quadruplets, equally caustic and identically condescending, they share a view of America as a house built of straw and sticks, and their job is to huff and puff till they blow it down.
Dan Greer
Diamond
