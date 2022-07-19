Once again, I have been disappointed in U.S. Rep. Billy Long.
This time he voted against a bill aimed at decreasing the time for decisions on harassment cases in the military. It was an important bill, because those in the military do not have all the civilian benefits of time and legal assistance that people outside the military have to obtain justice.
There is no place for harassment in the military, which has had a bad reputation for overlooking sexual harassment in the past.
Long is essentially a person who votes to get “get a Long” with party negativism.
Jerry Williams
Joplin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.