Disaster preparedness needed for diseases, too
Those of us who are older remember how, in the 1950s and 1960s during the height of the Cold War, the federal government prepared bomb shelters in the basements of hundreds of public buildings. These shelters were stocked with cots, medical supplies, canned water and survival food. In addition families were advised to keep one week of food and other supplies on hand.
Once the specter of atomic destruction began to fade, these shelters were eliminated and all thoughts of being prepared for emergencies faded too.
Now we find ourselves woefully unprepared for the current crisis. If the federal government could prepare bomb shelters, why can’t it prepare pandemic shelters now for use in the future? Not necessarily for people to gather and live, but to pre-position medical protective equipment and supplies that are desperately needed and quickly consumed in times like this.
We have an agency, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, whose sole reason for existence is to be prepared for emergencies. I would think it, in concert with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, would be fully capable of establishing and then monitoring these shelters and their contents. As supplies reached 50% of their shelf life they would be rotated out for new items, and the older items would be offered free to community clinics and then to hospitals at a discount price.
Of course there will be those who point to the cost of establishing and maintaining these shelters. The question is: Do we spend the money to be prepared for a pandemic or spend $2 trillion in reaction to a pandemic?
Regardless of what we are being told, people are going to die this year not solely from disease but because supplies are not available to treat or protect them.
As a nation we have progressed from root cellars and smokehouses stocked with food to deep freezers in the garage to three trips a week to the grocery store. Our motto is, “Let tomorrow worry about tomorrow.”
We have experienced SARS, West Nile, swine flu and now COVID-19. It is not a matter of whether we will be attacked by another disease but when will we be attacked, and will we learn from today and be prepared for tomorrow?
Tom Smart
Joplin
