As a lifelong Missourian and registered voter, I was shocked and dismayed at the outcomes of the elections of Nov. 8.
As a Christian, I was very dismayed at the vote on legalizing recreational marijuana. I never, ever thought that I would see a day as this, when voters from the Bible Belt would say taking illicit drugs is okay without any penalty. We all know this is only the first step to allowing more drugs to be taken without any consequences. When there is a car accident or any type of accident, the drug user just has to say that the drug is legal and there is no fault on their part since they were just a “little high."
If Americans continue down the path we are heading, it is only a matter of time before God’s judgment is pronounced on us. The Bible tells us that sin will be dealt with and it won’t be a fairytale ending. Woe to any state that condones and legalizes sin.
Ken Comer
Joplin
