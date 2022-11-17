The midterm elections of 2022 are all but over, and even though I was a little disappointed with the results for some of my preferred candidates, I think the nation as a whole won.
How is that? The legislative houses will be controlled by different parties. The majority in both houses will be narrow. This will prevent the extremes of either philosophy from enacting laws that benefit only one group over another. Some will say that this will result in a do-nothing Congress, and that is potentially true as long as the members continue their single focus. It also provides an opportunity to focus on the real issues of this country and to seek compromise for the benefit of us all.
Will it happen? Probably not at first, but I expect that there will be some issue or tragedy within the next two years that will be the catalyst to motivate the Congress to act.
And in spite of their vocal criticisms, they will find common ground. I hope.
James Graham Pittsburg, Kan.
