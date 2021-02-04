Here’s something that really bothers me: While nursing home residents are dying, the industry is lobbying for protection from COVID-19-related lawsuits.
Across the U.S., the nursing home death toll is more than 146,000 and rising — a national disgrace.
According to data analyzed by AARP, here in Kansas, over the past 7 months, more than 1,000 residents in nursing homes have died of COVID-19.
Now, the nursing home industry is asking Kansas lawmakers, through bills such as House Bill 2126 and House Bill 2024, for immunity from liability related to COVID-19 — a move that would strip away the rights of residents and their families.
Long-term care facilities must remain responsible when their wrongdoing threatens the health and lives of their residents. Litigation is an option of last resort, and no family member who has lost a loved one due to neglect or abuse pursues this course of action lightly.
This is terribly unfair. Kansas leaders must step up to protect nursing home residents. Now is not the time to let nursing homes off the hook for abuse, neglect and even death.
Robert J. Roberts
Pittsburg, Kansas
