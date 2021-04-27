In a column about the Grain Belt Express (Globe, April 17), state Sen. Bill White, R-Joplin, wrote that “some in Jefferson City seem to believe that lawmakers should insert themselves in this process in order to pick winners and losers, an action that would be abhorrent to conservatives like me.”
If he truly believes this, it should be abhorrent to him to vote to remove Medicaid expansion from the 2021 budget because voters passed it as a constitutional amendment in 2020.
If the Senate does vote to remove it from the 2021 budget, they have chosen to “pick the losers,” in this case the more than 200,000 adults in Missouri who are mostly living below the poverty line and who don’t have health insurance. A good number of them live in Southwest Missouri.
The vote of the people should not be disregarded. Please let White know that it isn’t the place of Senate lawmakers to “insert themselves” in this issue.
Medicaid expansion should remain in the state’s budget.
Joan Banks
Joplin
