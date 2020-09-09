This is about the “Trump denies ‘losers’ comments” article by the Associated Press (Globe, Sept. 5.)
Can you please help your readers understand the term “sourced anonymously” when it appears in a news article?
If it means the information contained in the article cannot be fact-checked by anyone, why would/should it be reproduced for public distribution? If that is not what the term means, please enlighten us.
Robert Keith
Carl Junction
