It seems that the latest idea from the woke people is that Dr. Seuss was a racist and that some of his books should be banned. As a retired elementary school librarian, I know this to be hogwash.
I never perceived racism in any of his books. In fact his book, "The Sneetches," is anti-exclusiveness of any kind. It is also against fashion fads and the greed that promotes them, and could also be interpreted as anti-nationalism when it promotes prejudice against other countries and cultures. The Sneetches came in two varieties, those with stars on their bellies and those without — and never the twain could meet. They kept changing which they were, depending on which was considered more acceptable, enriching the chap who came up with a machine to change one to the other.
Dr. Seuss was pro-life as evidenced when in "Horton Hears a Who," Horton keeps saying over and over that "A person is a person, no matter how small."
Dr. Seuss was a believer in Christmas as a special time and was against the commercialization of the holiday, as evidenced in "How the Grinch Stole Christmas."
Dr. Seuss was pro-conservation and anti-deforestation as well as against big business, greed and fashion fads as evidenced in "The Lorax."
Dr. Seuss was anti-dictatorship and pro-democracy as evidenced in "Yertle the Turtle."
Dr. Seuss was against the arms race, nuclear proliferation and the Cold War between the U.S. and Russia as evidenced in "The Butter Battle Book." I read this book to seventh and eighth graders during Dr. Seuss week, and while they thought I was crazy, after I explained the symbolism of it and how it was an allegory for the Cold War, they were quite impressed.
Martha (Tilton) Eiken
Carthage
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.