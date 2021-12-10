I assume whoever selected to print the pro-federalized voting rights act column (Globe, Dec. 1) only gained by reforming the Senate filibuster rule knew about the author. E. J. Dionne Jr. is a self-described progressive social democrat, as is Bernie Sanders. He further believes the current version of the Republican Party “must die” to regain American democracy.
Could the space for this opinion have been better used for a broader explanation why Southwest Missouri customers of Spire will see an estimated 40% increase in this winter’s natural gas heating bills?
That explanation would include the Biden — or whoever is in charge — administration’s insistence on making fossil fuels go away far in advance of a realistic time, hence out-of-control fuel costs and other types of inflation.
I can’t imagine in my wildest nightmare what would happen to our country if this Democratic administration — or any single political party for that matter — took control of nationwide voting. China and Russia immediately come to mind.
C’mon, Globe, try to lean just a little more conservative to please the wide majority of your customers.
Robert Keith
Carl Junction
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.