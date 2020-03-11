Expanding Medicaid would help Missouri
I just read and appreciated your editorial "Seize Medicaid moment and sign the petition" (Feb. 25). It is a great reminder of the need to keep people alive and keep hospitals open. The hardest hit are the low-wage workers who cannot get coverage because the current income level for coverage is so low. Expansion will increase the income limit.
I do have questions about the two "concerns of lawmakers" you mentioned.
They say Missouri costs are high. I remind them that we will only pay 10% on increased number insured. We currently pay 37% for those covered now. Sounds like a bargain to me.
Then the lawmakers are concerned the federal government will not honor its commitment, leaving us holding the bag. No, we are under no obligation to continue. In fact, back in 2008 we cut about 45,000 off Medicaid because "we cannot afford it."
Thank you for your continued support to help keep Missourians alive.
Martin Walsh
Glendale
