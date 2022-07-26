I have talked to no Joplin voting citizens who don't verbally support our police and/or our fire departments.
I have talked to very few Joplin voting citizens who support the use of property and personal property tax to be used to fund the new wage matrix for both departments. Most citizens want the city manager to stay with sales tax collection and leave property and personal property tax collection with the school district and the nine other taxing districts shown on your annual tax bill from our county collector that comes first of November and is due the end of December. The only good thing about the vote is it’s a voting citizens decision and not a City Council decision. So get out and vote the way you feel Aug. 2.
I didn’t know we are wanting to build another fire station until recently. I would have thought that need would have come up during the rebuild funding from the tornado event.
If the tax issues passes I would like to see our police and fire employees, top to bottom, actual live in Joplin, with our citizens. Our neighborhood would support that off-duty police vehicle sitting in driveways throughout the city of Joplin. It gives us a feeling of security and peace of mind to neighbors.
It’s my understanding this was a past requirement that has been modified over by several City Councils. Maybe it would help stop the migration to other surrounding departments.
Morris Glaze
Joplin
