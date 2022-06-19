I must admit, for a number of years going back to my formative ones, I’ve believed that spending more than you make is a road map to disaster. We all know those among us who have had that experience.
On a macro level, I had assumed that this is what occurs also with governments. But as we have piled debt upon debt over the years, I had begun to be lulled into thinking that maybe, just maybe, the doomsdayers were wrong. My inner Keynesian came out. I looked for some cataclysmic event that would put our nation into dire straights, from which we could not recover. I no longer think this.
Instead, I see us dying of a thousand cuts — more lacerations every day.
I should have known, but when the pandemic started and nobody really knew what was going to happen, I could see the need to help those whose jobs had been eliminated (those were nonessential employees, remember?) in order to be able to simply survive for another day. As the COVID-19 spread begin to wane, and we began to understand the contagion and who was really at risk, we ignored the science. We paid people to sit home and to not produce. Democrats have a long history of doing this.
Guess what? Before long, we had money in our pockets, but few goods on which to spend it. Too many dollars chasing too few goods. Price increases and inflation — duh.
The prescription from our Democrat friends was to propose $6 trillion in new spending, then it became $3.5 trillion, then it became $1.75 trillion. If not for a couple of courageous senators, that would have happened. I shudder to think how close we were to heaping coals on this disaster of an economy we are facing. But on the other hand, governments don’t quickly go under, they just print more money. Individuals cannot do this.
My bad.
I’d love to see our next president run on fiscal responsibility, pay as you go, and not cower in the face of every left-wing giveaway that is proposed. Once things had stabilized, who knows? We might even be in a position to spare our children and grandchildren from a cataclysmic event.
Perry Davis
Carthage
