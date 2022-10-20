Scott Fitzpatrick seeks public office to abuse the position.
As Missouri’s treasurer, he has already inflicted his personal agenda on school district funding by refusing bond deals with school districts that maintained COVID-19 precautions. This is not the treasurer’s job.
His current campaign for state auditor promotes Fitzpatrick’s personal plans to audit school district curricula, not finances. Again, this is not the state auditor’s job.
In fact, it is expressly stated in the Missouri Constitution that the state auditor’s duties focus on financial matters. Any investigation that “is not related to the supervising and auditing of the receipt and expenditure of public funds” is an abuse of the position.
Missouri public schools already have layers of oversight locally, statewide and nationally. For Scott Fitzpatrick to advocate for his political agenda in this way makes him an unfit candidate, seemingly unaware of, or at least unwilling to abide by, the clear guidelines for the public office he seeks.
The executive offices in Missouri should serve all the citizens of the state, not just the politicized ideologies of the select.
Trust is earned. Scott Fitzpatrick doesn’t have it.
Audrey Schlote Washington, Mo.
