Earth Day, which properly would be a time to show respect and appreciation for our Earth — and therefore its creator — has evidently become an opportunity for some to push their agendas with distortions.
We saw yet another letter (Globe, April 22) telling us we can save the planet by not eating meat, and then this paper lent credibility to this fallacy by telling us to skip meat for a day.
A little perspective: In this country, 80% of greenhouse gas stems from fossil fuel use, while 4% is emitted by livestock, according to the University of California-Davis. And even if one accepts the debatable claim that our “food system” accounts for one-fourth of our greenhouse emissions as the paper says, that would be the miracle bargain of our lives, considering what the world gets for that, and also considering the amount of carbon sequestered by agriculture and the maintaining of ecosystems by grazing animals.
What is really offensive to those who spend their lives caring for their animals (and the Earth) is that for that letter writer, the paper’s editor, Bill Gates and everyone else who has pontificated about this, their food (including meat) is by far the most sustainable, “green” and natural part of their otherwise synthetic, artificial lives.
We have been producing plants and livestock on this earth for thousands of years and do it far more efficiently than ever before. Frighteningly, we are losing 2,000 rural acres a day forever to development in this increasingly crazy modern world. If someone tries to tell you that our meat and/or food production is what is destroying it, be suspicious because they are trying to push something else on you besides a love for this Earth.
Kent Arnaud Monett
