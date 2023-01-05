There appears to be no bottom to the well into which the Republican Party continues to jump.
Truth seems to be something to be challenged or just plain ignored.
Those in power in the party have listened to the 30,000 plus lies told by Donald Trump during and after his presidency and never challenged him. They defended the armed mob that stormed the capital on Jan 6, 2021, as a group of tourists, or an exercise in free speech.
The GOP leaders have ignored or endorsed the lie that the 2020 election was stolen. They supported Republican candidates nationwide in the mid-terms regardless of their endorsement of the lie, their complete lack of qualifications or their vows to take total control of the election processes.
And now, echoing down the well is the newly elected U.S. Representative from New York, George Santos, whose credentials seem to be pure fiction, listing schools he never attended and jobs he never held, even lying about his religion and family origins. But has there been any question or comment about this behavior from the Republican leadership of the Congress he is about to join? Only thundering silence.
Suggestions have been raised concerning certain investigations and ethics discussions, but not from the senior leadership whose only interest is in keeping that needed vote. Why should the Congress chose to seat such a person clearly at odds with the ethics and standards that should be in force?
Why would those who voted for him now be willing to accept him?
I admit I rarely have agreed with the Republican Party and its leaders, but I have been aware in the past of a certain level of integrity, many members in power recognizing corruption among their own, choosing to speak out and do the right thing. Now there is no moral center, only the desperate attempt to hold on to power at any cost to the country. The rare individuals who have dared to speak truth have been politically doomed.
Can we envision a future in which we will elect people who understand the meaning of public service, and possess the courage to act ethically and responsibly, adhering to proven truths?
We can only hope.
Gwen Hunt
Webb City
