Roy Winans' letter (Globe, Feb. 27) points out the problems with Social Security.
His solution merely kicks the problem down the street to be faced again and again.
The solution is to get government out of the Social Security business. This is a socialist program designed to be a Ponzi scheme put on the American worker. History shows what will happen when the fund needs more money. The government will raise the percentage and the cap on earnings and nothing will change.
If the Social Security were treated like 401(k)s, each worker would be allowed to invest his contribution to CDs or government bonds; the interest earned added to the principle and the age at which the earner could draw from his personal account could be 60, 62 or 65. The government's role would be a watchdog to insure the same rules were followed as they are in 401(k)s. The worker would pay taxes on the principal and the interest earned would be tax free.
Each worker would get his money and not someone else's, which happens in today's program. The young are providing the money for the elderly today and that can't be right.
Getting government out of Social Security is the only solution that will prevent funding problems.
David Turner
Lamar
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.