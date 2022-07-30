On Aug. 2nd, Missouri Democrats will decide who they want representing them come November.
The media has covered Trudy Busch Valentine and Lucas Kunce, but neglected someone who has run one of the most engaging, impressive and impactful campaigns ever: Spencer Toder.
Unlike his opponents and past politicians who simply make campaign promises, Spencer has taken action. While running a successful grassroots campaign, Spencer has made it his mission to help Missourians in every way he can. His programs have allowed 10,000+ Missourians to sign up for health insurance, 600+ families to receive the Child Tax Credit, and 4,000+ to gain access to discounted internet.
He’s also raised $53,000+ for Afghan refugees and is a Moms Demand Action Candidate of Distinction.
As a prospective young voter, I’m looking for a candidate who will fight for me and make sure my future is protected, not someone who panders to corporate elites. That’s why I support Spencer, and why I encourage all Missourians who want a better future to do the same.
Jimmy O'Connell
Joplin
