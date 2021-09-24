On Tuesday, every Republican member of the House of Representatives voted to bankrupt the United States. Their vote had nothing to do with the infrastructure bill or the proposed $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation. They voted to deny the country's ability to borrow money to pay for its outstanding debts.
They will tell you that they had to vote this way because of the debt, but they won't tell you that this debt doesn't go away, it just goes unpaid. They also will not tell you that the last administration was responsible for $8 trillion of that debt, much of it caused by the 2017 tax giveback to high earners and corporations.
The Senate GOP has already said that it will block this legislation with their filibuster. If there isn't an 11th hour reprieve, the phrase "full faith and credit of the United States" will have no meaning.
The 14th Amendment requires the U.S. to pay its outstanding debts and our veterans. That leaves every other program subject to collapse. Interest rates will rise sharply for everyone, aid to states in every form and hundreds of other programs including Social Security and Medicare will be diminished, there will be a stock market panic and every federal agency will be affected and the services they provide will be sharply reduced.
Are the GOP representatives doing this for their constituents?
No, they are following the leadership of the GOP, which has taken the mantle of obstructionist instead of finding solutions.
I am a Republican, but this is not what I expect of my party or my representative. I am tired of people who are supposed to represent us being lackeys for those drunk with their own perception of power.
James Graham
Pittsburg, Kan.
