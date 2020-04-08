Grocery store workers are first responders
Let's all call or write Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and clue him in.
Grocery store employees go to the store to serve our communities, do their jobs and draw a paycheck. They don't go to the store to get coronavirus — but they might.
Shoppers go to the store to try to get groceries. They don't go to the store to try to get coronavirus — but they might.
When it's time to pay up, the checker and the shopper are face to face, certainly not 6 feet apart. I can't think of a more likely place to get more than you bargained for.
The governor needs to act on behalf of grocery store employees and the general public to classify these essential workers as "first responders," which gives them temporary access to state benefits, which includes personal protection.
Checkers should be wearing gloves and face shields.
It also provides free coverage for coronavirus treatments and medicines if needed.
Kay Adams
Joplin
