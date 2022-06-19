F is for father, the genesis of life. Genesis 2:7 — And the Lord God formed man of the dust of the ground and breathing into his nostrils the breath of life and man became a living soul.
A is the anchor that keeps things balanced spiritually. Hebrews 6:19 — Which hope we have as an anchor of the soul, both sure and steadfast.
T is the toughness that helps men go forward when weakness tries to enter.
H is the heart filled with the fruit of the spirit. Galatians 5:22-23 — Love, joy, peace, long-suffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, temperance.
E is the everlasting connection with God that strengthens everyone.
R is the revelation of God, made known to his creatures, that gives every many according as his work shall be. Revelation 22:12-13 — And behold, I come quickly and my reward is with me, to give every man according as his work shall be. I am the alpha and omega, the beginning and the end, the first and the last.
Fathers: Be not dismayed whatever betide. God will take care of you.
Happy Father's Day daily.
Betty J. Smith
Joplin
