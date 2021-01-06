Hawley standing up for all Americans
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and others, have taken a stand against certifying the Electoral College vote for Joe Biden, and liberals are running around with their hair on fire. Standing up against the Electoral College is not a new thing, it is just the first time for Republicans.
This is a quote from Fox News, "The last three times a Republican has been elected president — Trump in 2016 and George W. Bush in both 2000 and 2004 — Democrats in the House have brought objections to the electoral votes in states the GOP nominee won. In early 2005 specifically, U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-Calif., along with U.S. Rep. Stephanie Tubbs, D-Ohio, objected to Bush's 2004 electoral votes in Ohio." The Democrats even voted against accepting the results of the 1861 election — Lincoln’s first term.
After several years of having a self-serving Missouri senator representing special interests, it is refreshing to have Hawley standing up for the people of Missouri as well as for the good of all Americans.
Virginia Stark
Joplin
Time to remove 'united' from United States
I think I have the solution to these very expensive and cluttered elections. When an election comes up, just ask Josh Hawley or Ted Cruz who the winner should be. But wait, they would argue with each other — anything to get their face on television. It looks like it is time to remove the word "united" from United States of America.
Warren Hood
Joplin
