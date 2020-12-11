A special feeling belongs to the Hoffmeister home (Globe, Dec. 2).
Frank Hoffmeister was manager of one of the Little League baseball teams in Joplin. The young men had great respect for him because of his fairness in treating all players alike.
They were an undefeated team, and he wanted to show his appreciation. He decided he would take them to an outstanding place for their reward. He took them to the Redings Mill resort, south of Joplin — a notable place. They were supposed to swim and eat refreshments, he thought.
When they arrived for admission to the swimming pool, he was told all the boys could swim except the two Black boys, my son and his cousin.
Hoffmeister said. "If all the boys can't swim, no one is swimming here, so we are leaving."
He brought the team back to his home at 3330 N. Range Line Road to enjoy a great day. They swam and ate refreshments together. It was a memorable day for an awesome manager and his players.
Thanks to Hoffmeister for his respect for all. The world would be a better place if equality was a priority.
Betty Smith
Joplin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.