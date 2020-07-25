In The Joplin Globe, there was another article about Homer Cole. Homer passed away several weeks ago, and his funeral was attended by a huge number of his friends, myself included.
I have many fond memories of Homer. I met him as a young boy learning how to bowl in Joplin in the 1950s. Homer and his wife, Evelyn, were bowling in league play with my aunt and uncle. Homer was one of my first coaches in bowling. Because of him, I began to become a better and better bowler.
Homer was a unique man, always friendly, always joking and always a patriot. As I became older, I learned a great amount of knowledge from my mentor about life in general. Homer was a great inspiration to myself.
He was a World War II veteran and hero awarded two Purple Hearts, plus many other service medals for valor. Also, he served as mayor of Pittsburg, Kansas, was Joplin’s first Parks and Recreation Director, first manager of the Rangeline Bowlarama and owner of Holiday Lanes in Pittsburg.
Homer led by example — one of a kind. His love for country and family was well known, and I’m proud to say he included me into his family.
Homer, I thank you for all you have taught me. As my second father, I am so honored to be called your second son. Your daughters Cathy, Cindy and son Mike and I miss you. Thank you for letting me call you friend and Dad.
David Efird
Joplin
