To God be the glory for the things He has done for all mothers!
M is for mother. Without mothers, no one would be on this Earth.
O is for other. Other than God no one is more precious than she is. (Proverbs 31:10).
T is for time spent preparing the necessities of life, from birth to eternity.
H is for her heart, exercising the gifts of the Spirit. (Galatians 5:22-23.)
E is for every moment spent in prayer to magnify the gifts.
R is for righteousness in full view because of her connection with God and the Holy Spirit.
So be thankful, we are all blessed with his love every day.
Betty Smith
Joplin
