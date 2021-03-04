I read Larry Elder's column, "The case against reparations," (Globe, Feb. 28).
I've never been able to figure out how such an idea would work. The last paragraph gave me a hint.
During Reconstruction, after the Civil War, those who had previously been slaves began to take on positions of service and leadership in their communities. This came to pass because of the presence of federal troops.
Rutherford B. Hayes brokered a deal with the South during the contested election of 1876. He gained the presidency by promising to remove federal troops, effectively killing Reconstruction. This allowed the passing of Jim Crow laws and on the economic side the redlining of certain community investments.
Over the years, we have been able to dilute the effects of the Jim Crow laws, but the decades of little or no investment in communities has only widened the disparity gap.
We can change this. Infrastructure investment benefits everyone, and if those efforts were focused on communities that were denied in the past with roads, schools and community/health centers, we could all see a gain from such efforts. The next step may be some sort of subsidy to the costs incurred by populations that were previously denied due to redlining.
Not exactly reparations, but it might be an opening of opportunities, and isn't that what we all want?
James Graham
Pittsburg, Kan.
