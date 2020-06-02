Irresponsible behavior making things worse
Like so many, I am horrified at the way George Floyd died. From what I saw on the video of his arrest and death, it was senseless and brutal, and all for a minor offense.
I understand the outrage, and this kind of behavior by policing authorities is unacceptable regardless of skin color. On the other hand, while I support strong but peaceful protest, it is appalling that it be used as an excuse to plunder and steal. That behavior only serves to have exactly the opposite effect of "justice for all."
What is gained by destroying entire neighborhoods and businesses, especially those owned by black people who have worked hard for their success and did so not only for themselves but to serve their communities?
Stupid.
Equally irresponsible were the majority of protesters pictured in Sunday's Globe (May 31) without face masks and failing to observe safe distancing from one another, protesting bad behavior on the part of four policemen while dozens of them disregarded the well-being of each other.
How many times do you have to be told that one person with the virus can spread it to many?
You may not even know you have it and it may not even make you sick, but that doesn't mean you can't pass it on to others who might suffer devastating consequences. Countless irresponsible people attended heavily populated parties over Memorial Day weekend at Lake of the Ozarks, with few if any observing any kind of safe behavior. Add to that the entirely selfish behavior of the infected individual who attended four of those parties.
How many will pay a dear price for those few hours?
Stupid.
Dianne Slater
Joplin
