I am writing in response to the Joplin City Council ordinance requiring the use of masks. The council met on June 24 and voted against the mandate of wearing masks. Two weeks later, the council decided to have a special meeting on July 8 and passed the unconstitutional ordinance that forces everyone to wear a mask. This is after the people of Joplin expressed their disapproval of the ordinance.
This ordinance is causing a strain on the local businesses that have already been affected by the shutdown of our country. Joplin businesses are losing business and money from our council going rogue and voting against the people of Joplin whom they are to represent. I witnessed on Saturday (the first day it was in effect) customers expressing their disbelief and leaving the business or being turned away due to not wearing a mask. If the city council is planning on destroying all the rebuilding our city has done and continues to do to recover from the tornado, they are following their plan.
By having this ordinance remain in place, people will be shopping at neighboring cities and gladly give their money and business to them, which will cause the Joplin businesses to close and go out of business.
I understand the seriousness of the virus and being safe. If you have severe health issues or are afraid to leave your home, you should remain home. Just because you are afraid of the virus does not mean that everyone has to wear a mask in public. In the last few months, we have had many of our constitutional rights stomped on, and we need to speak up and say “no more."
Doug Hale
Joplin
