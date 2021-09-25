The Globe ad (Sept. 18) for hiring a city clerk listed about a dozen requirements and responsibilities. It did not, I think, list any mention of supporting staff.

Maybe the list has a little give; maybe the present clerk has more behind-the-scenes support than is obvious. I don't remember ever seeing her unprepared during publicized meetings. Maybe she has been cloned.

Best of luck in finding anyone similar anytime soon.

Bill Hawkins

Joplin

Tags

Trending Video