The Globe ad (Sept. 18) for hiring a city clerk listed about a dozen requirements and responsibilities. It did not, I think, list any mention of supporting staff.
Maybe the list has a little give; maybe the present clerk has more behind-the-scenes support than is obvious. I don't remember ever seeing her unprepared during publicized meetings. Maybe she has been cloned.
Best of luck in finding anyone similar anytime soon.
Bill Hawkins
Joplin
