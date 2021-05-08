A few days ago there was a fender bender on the parking lot of the post office at 32nd street. This parking lot has always been a demolition derby waiting to happen since the old grocery store was converted to the post office. Then there is the post office perched on the hill at First and Main streets that is inconvenient and that has inadequate parking.
During my tenure as mayor of Joplin, I visited with then-U.S. Rep. Roy Blunt about the need for a new site for the post office. Former City Manager Steve Lewis and the congressman's aide Steve McIntosh moved forward in securing a new site. I drove some postal officers involved in site locations and land purchases for the government to various locations within the city. They were to report back to the congressman.
The postal service was looking for a building ready to move in within the central part of the city. The only site in the main part of the city they wanted was the Gryphon Building (10th and Main streets). Much of that building was leased already and would not meet the criteria they wanted.
In my opinion, we still need a postal facility that is better situated for service to the customers. What a perfect site the old Joplin Library would be as one central location. Their other locations would then be closed. Postal patrons would have a location where they could conduct business and then spend time eating and shopping in the downtown district. In addition, postal workers would have, within walking distance, places to eat lunch and shop.
Now that Blunt is in the Senate and retiring at the end of his term, he might be inclined to visit the postal issue once more and make it happen before he retires.
The museum board has repeatedly sought the old library in which to move from the park to the downtown location. The museum is who we are and the history of our city and it's people.
If these two options are not feasible, perhaps an appraisal of the property would be in order. The value of the property may appraise in the millions, including the land and building. The proceeds of the sale would go back to the taxpayers by allocating those proceeds to fund priority projects within the city. The purchase of that property could go back into the sales tax base and into the city budget.
Richard Russell
Joplin
