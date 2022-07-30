Taxes may be bad, but crime is worse.
The desire I had to be in law enforcement came from seeing what a fulfilling career it was for my father, former Joplin Police Department Assistant Chief Bill Goodwin. It was easy to admire the brotherhood of the JPD, the mission of service and protecting the community, the experience the department brought with them on the streets.
Really, until a decade ago, it was easy to see the experience consisted of veteran officers leading with 15 to 20 years of experience. Now you have a lack of officers to provide field training for new hires, and an experienced officer is someone with more than two years in the field. This is not the department I knew and started with. The leadership is great, but the turnover is terrifying.
Experienced officers brought institutional knowledge, experience in the variety of situations they dealt with over the years, and they knew the problem areas of Joplin and how to deal with them. Gangs from Tulsa, Kansas City and other areas come right through here because it’s central for them. Joplin Honkies and other gangs are in our community as well, and they all bring crime and problems with them, from property crime to murders. Younger officers are in a trial by fire scenario facing these thugs, and it burns them out.
If Joplin would pay better, it would retain more experienced officers and again be an agency with tenured officers. A current scenario with JPD — an officer who has been with the department for six months would be senior to almost 40 officers if they were fully staffed right now. That is not the fault of the officer, but it’s the fault of the community that this pay disparity has not been resolved before now. This has gone on far too long.
It’s time to fix our public safety and protect our community. Voting yes on Proposition Public Safety is the step we need. We’ve learned from the mistakes of the past, the police and fire departments have legally bound the city in writing, and there’s no margin for error this time. If this is not fixed now, how long will it take to try this again? How many officers and firefighters may leave or get hurt in the line of duty? When your emergency happens, what is the price of police and fire response worth to you?
Vote “yes” on Proposition Public Safety.
Zach Goodwin
Joplin
