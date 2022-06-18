If you are searching for lithium, don't look in a rainforest. Lithium is highly soluble in water; rain would wash the lithium out to sea. Ninety percent of the supply is located in the driest place on Earth: a remote desert in northern Chile.
When everyone wants an electric car, the demand for lithium would raise the price on the futures market. When costs are more to build the battery than the car, Elon Musk will switch to making gas-fueled cars.
American doesn't import oil from Venezuela; we import Venezuelans. The socialist government can't feed the unemployed without oil revenue. They come here needing food stamps, funded by capitalists and distributed by progressives.
The Federal Reserve raised prices twice on loans to try to get inflation under control. Prices didn't go down, but the stock market did. Inflation is subject to the laws of supply and demand, not dictates issued by the Federal Reserve. Increasing the supply brings down demand, reducing the price of oil on the futures market.
Canada has more oil than Russia, America, China, Europe and Brazil combined. Open the pipeline so oil from central Canada and North Dakota can reach the refineries to bring prices down. Supply of oil in different places is found in the 2022 World Almanac. OPEC cut production to stick it to us. The Saudi crown prince wants America to be punished. Our government puts the cart in front of the horse.
Steve Goebel
Joplin
