Kudos to Joplin groups for school support
On Tuesday, Joplin voters overwhelmingly approved the extension of current levy rates to enable the construction of an elementary school on Dover Hill and an expansion at Kelsey Norman Elementary School. These projects will address our district's greatest needs — improve safety, create 21st century learning spaces, and provide more equitable education opportunities throughout the Joplin School District.
Although there remains much work ahead, kudos are owed to the Long-Term Facilities Planning Committee for identifying and prioritizing what needs done; to the people who attended any of the number of meetings conducted throughout the district and who participated in the due diligence process on behalf of the community; to The Joplin Globe for reporting the events as they occurred and to its editorial board for supporting the needs as they became apparent; to the city of Joplin and the Landreth family for contributing a beautiful site for the new school; to the Vote Yes Committee for volunteering their energy to raising public support for these projects; and to the Joplin School District employees, teachers and administrators who have invested tirelessly in every aspect of the process and to maintain its transparency.
Most important, thanks to Joplin voters for listening.
These are trying times. Yet despite all, it comes as no surprise that Joplin answers at a time of need.
Go Eagles!
Sharrock Dermott
President, Joplin Board of Education
