Recently, I again read letters condemning Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., for objecting to Pennsylvania's electors for Joe Biden.
First of all, this is legal.
Second of all, where were these voices when Maxine Waters objected to George W. Bush in 2001? Where were the voices when Barbara Boxer and Stephanie Tubbs were objecting to the 2005 election of Bush? Where were these voices when Jim McGovern objected to the 2017 election of Donald Trump?
When I see Hawley, I see an energetic, good looking young man who is very smart and articulate. I see a future president in him. I guess the Democrats must also see this, so they must destroy him. I will take their objections seriously when they start being consistent.
When you sow the wind, you reap the whirlwind.
Bill Talley
Carthage
