Gwen Hunt’s recent submission (Globe, Jan. 5) regarding the election of serial (and admitted) liar George Santos to the House of Representatives is right on target … almost. I certainly agree with her that we have to hold elected officials accountable for not only their actions, but their word.
Just a minor point to help supplement Gwen’s submission to the Globe.
While space in this forum does not permit a comprehensive listing, jogging of one’s selective memory by use of a few examples might be useful in order for us to agree that there are a lot of lies to go around, regardless of party affiliation. A simple review of PolitiFact (generally considered quite generous to liberal ideologies) provides more than enough to document President Biden’s unfamiliarity with the truth. I’ll list just a few examples from the last half of 2022 below:
1. Joe says he gave the Purple Heart to his Uncle Frank while serving as VP.
2. In October he claimed the price of gas was down from over $5 when he took office.
3. Biden said student loan forgiveness was passed “by a vote of two." It was an executive decree that the courts have since blocked as unconstitutional.
4. When he took office there was “no Covid vaccine available."
5. As a youth “I got arrested" for protesting Civil rights.
You get the picture. As opposed to Santos, these lies are being told as Biden occupies the highest office in the land.
I’ve not even bothered to go back into the historical archives to bring forward such things as his admitted plagiarisms, lying about his scholastic record in college or his encounter with “Corn Pop." These things can all be further researched with a simple Google search.
The information is readily available, and I’d encourage Hunt to take full advantage of it. Many times one can get caught up in narrowing one’s news information sources to just a select few. I’d discourage that.
Perry Davis
Carthage
