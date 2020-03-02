Rich Lowry wrong on Bernie Sanders
Rich Lowry (Globe, Feb. 26) conflates a series of historical and factual inaccuracies in his recent rant against Bernie Sanders and his apparent pro-Castro admiration while Lowry ignores the hypocrisy and shame for-profit health care exercises against the well being and security of the American people that Sanders is fighting for.
As I presume Lowry can read, he might consider looking into the depredations of the Fulgencio Batista regime in pre-revolutionary Cuba beyond his viewing of the “Godfather” movies in his efforts as an apologist for Donald Trump. Further, Cuba did much better than U.S.-backed dictators to the point they exported medical missionaries throughout the Caribbean. It’s actually the crushing U.S. economic embargo that has Cuba on its knees.
Kudos that Lowry managed to nonsensically mention pioneering linguist Noam Chomsky, Michael Moore and Howard Zinn in the diatribe. I’m surprised there wasn’t a Jane Fonda dig in there as well!
Lowry appears to further welcome just what the Russians want, really — further political polarization and discord in American over debate and discourse in a democracy over Trump’s desire for oligarchy.
Emotional appeals sell over pesky things like facts and figures. You just can’t understate the fact that telling rich white men what they want to hear pays very well for so-called conservative journalism.
Brad Braun
Joplin
