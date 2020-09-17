This is in response to a recent letter (Globe, Sept. 13), accusing President Donald Trump of leading us to the pandemic "where 200,000 Americans are now dead, and millions are unemployed."
According to a cdc.gov website graph, the U.S. death rate from all causes is about the same as it was in January of 2017. There was a spike in deaths in April, but, according to the American Academy of Medical Colleges, suspected drug overdoses climbed 18% between mid-March to mid-May. Hmm. Not to mention Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York ordered on March 25 that recovering COVID-19 patients be placed in nursing homes. As of July 22 of this year, 6,500 of them had died from the virus (USA Today).
As far as the unemployment rate, it fell to 8.4% in August, a shockingly low number considering many states remain almost completely locked down (unless you are Rep. Nancy Pelosi). Before the coronavirus, the economy was doing very well with historically low unemployment rates for Blacks and Hispanics.
In another letter, a reader longs “to feel freedom” again, as if the president has somehow restricted hers. She mentions the “soul of this peaceful” Black Lives Matter movement. Co-founder of BLM, Patrisse Cullors, in a video from 2015, said that she and one of her fellow organizers were “trained Marxists." Visit the BLM website where you will find what they believe. To quote from the website: “We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and 'villages' that collectively care for one another, especially our children, to the degree that mothers, parents, and children are comfortable.” Open up your own home and and become a village.
She says that Black people are being slaughtered in our streets. That is only true in Democratic-controlled cities, where the homicide rate is tremendous, yet there was not even a mention at the Democratic convention.
She also says that she sees “today’s social justice movements as the modern expression of the kind of love Jesus encouraged his disciples to follow." For some reason, as a Christian, I am not seeing "love one another" in the property destruction, violence, arson and murder being condoned in cities across the country.
Ellen Lanear
Joplin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.