Will churches awake from their slumber?
Looking to November, my question to Republicans, Democrats and independents is: Just because a person doesn't want her innocent, defenseless unborn, how will you vote?
Planned Parenthood has received hundreds of millions of federal dollars in recent years.
Planned Parenthood also aborts each day the equivalent of many classrooms of kindergarten children.
Will the church awake from its slumber?
Maurice Filson
Joplin
---------------------------------------------
Closing businesses wrecking economy
Does anyone remember the H1N1 virus of 2009? I don't, and I'm 74 years old, yet 12,469 Americans died; 274,304 were hospitalized and more than 60 million people were infected. Worldwide, as many as 575,400 may have died.
It wasn't even called a pandemic for nine months. Nothing shut down, the world operated as normal. I wonder if President Donald Trump was running for office back then if things would have been different?
This closing of businesses is wrecking our world and the economy. I feel for all the business owners and employees of shuttered stores.
Does anyone remember the poliovirus? Did the world shut down? Was Trump the most hated man in the United States at that time?
Don Adams
Nevada
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.