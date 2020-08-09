Make deteriorating houses, neighborhoods a priority
On Dec. 30, former Mayor Gary Shaw was asked five questions by The Joplin Globe. He answered one with, "I see one of our major things is going to be addressing some of our aging neighborhoods."
Two of the four finalists for the city manager position remarked about the need to deal with the conditions of deteriorating neighborhoods and blighted buildings.
A recent Globe editorial (July 12) makes the point that Joplin should find the revenue to make Joplin's appearance a priority, especially "the downtown, our gateways and some of the neglected neighborhoods."
During 2019, the city spent $82,749 for demolition of dilapidated houses. If the city had enforced existing property maintenance and safety codes over the years, those houses would not have fallen into such disrepair that they became uninhabitable. The demolition expenses could have been put to better use by just enforcing the basic residential property maintenance requirements.
So where does the city get the funds for better enforcement of existing codes? The city requires an annual business license of $25 for apartment houses and complexes of three units or more, plus $2 for each unit offered for rent. While this is a very small business license fee for persons in the rental business, it could generate enough revenue to cover an additional enforcement officer.
Investing in neighborhood improvement and code enforcement makes economic sense. People and businesses want to relocate to a community that is affordable, friendly and clean. The city of Joplin has tools at its disposal to save money in demolitions over time, improve neighborhoods through code enforcement and partner with local organizations and groups willing to help those homeowners who need assistance.
Steve LeMaster
Joplin
-------
Leadership must work to correct injustice
Images of John Lewis and other peaceful marchers being beaten and tear-gassed by state authorities on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in 1965 are painfully similar to the images of peaceful protesters being beaten and tear-gassed by federal authorities in Washington, D.C., and Portland this year.
The protests in 1965, and those in 2020, were both about injustice against Blacks in our country. In both cases, the vast majority of Americans recognized the injustice being protested and the right of people to peacefully protest that injustice. However, the response to the two movements is totally different.
The march in Selma in early March of 1965 was about voting rights. President Lyndon Johnson immediately acknowledged the injustice. Within days, he federalized the Alabama National Guard to protect the marchers. The march from Selma to Montgomery was completed peacefully before the end of the month. Then Johnson used his considerable leadership skills and political power to convince (a very reluctant) Congress to pass the Voting Rights Act of 1965 to address most of those injustices. The act was signed into law on Aug. 6, 1965.
It is terribly distressing 55 years later to see that we have not learned from the past — that the solution to the injustice is recognition, leadership and action. We need to correct injustice in 2020, not attack those who are bringing it to our attention.
Bret Baker
Grove, Okla.
-------
George Will betrays conservative values
For more than 40 years, George Will has espoused the Republican position of lower taxes, smaller government, less regulation on business and the economy, fewer foreign military engagements, and a controlled immigration process.
When we get a president in office who actually is pursuing an aggressive agenda on each of these topics, Will cannot accept or support him. The same goes for other never Trumpers such as Sen. Mitt Romney and analyst Bill Kristol. Most of this has to do with personalities and the fact that they have been rendered irrelevant to the national conversation.
Their lack of conviction to conservative principles is evidenced in their support for a candidate from the Democratic Party. (Romney has still not made up his mind but will do whatever generates for himself the most support and invitations to Sunday morning talk shows.)
Why, you ask, would they do this?
Simple. They all represent the status quo. They long for the good old days when we could elect a Republican about 40% of the time, were in the minority in both houses of Congress, and became used to losing and to not having to actually govern. Some call this part of the Washington establishment, and people such as Will are typical examples of the establishment. In a way, those of his ilk are the most dangerous to America. They espouse one thing but do not have the conviction when push comes to shove.
At least with the modern Democrats, they are bold in their convictions regarding higher taxes, more regulation and less individual freedom
Perry Davis
Joplin
