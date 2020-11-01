Amendment 3 creates fair representation
Amendment 3 is really very simple.
In 2018, the Clean Missouri amendment was passed with enormous contributions from out-of-state donors (big red flag — out-of-state donors). Missouri was a nationwide test case to reform state politics through redistricting. The Clean Missouri ballot initiative would redistrict on the basis of “competitiveness,” which really means districts would be drawn to change the outcome of elections by some confusing method sure to fool everybody.
By promising ethics reform, success was achieved, and all was well until the Missouri General Assembly took notice of the nefarious shenanigans concealed in Clean Missouri and placed Amendment 3 on the ballot to create fair representation for all Missourians.
Missouri had a redistricting process that served the state very well for years. A "yes" vote on Amendment 3 will return Missouri to this tried and fair method of representation, where representatives know and understand their constituents.
(Some of this information was paraphrased from Farm Bureau data written by Blake Hurst, president of the Missouri Farm Bureau.)
Janie Claflin
Sheldon
----------
Vote the platform, not the person
I am grateful to The Joplin Globe for letting people express their opinions. I may not agree with them, but I respect their right to their opinion.
Concerning the upcoming presidential election, many voters have already made up their minds on who they will vote for. I have heard many pros and cons about both candidates and there are good and bad opinions of both. There are accusations of lying from both candidates. Is this something new? Some say one is lying more than the other. If someone can name one politician who has not lied about something, I would like to know who it is. As we know, politicians lie to get elected and then after election make an excuse as to why they could not follow through. The main reason people lie is that we are human beings and are not perfect.
In the 2016 election, I did not want to vote for either candidate, but I did vote for one, based on the platform, not the person. Even if we do not like the person, we should vote for the platform they are working under. It seems that many people have lost respect for the office of the president of the United States. I may not respect the person but do respect the office.
Whoever wins will by my president even if I do not personally like the person. I remember Whoopi Goldberg saying that she would move to Canada if Trump won in 2016. She apparently does not respect the office of the president. I wonder if she will move this time if he wins.
I place my vote on the platform for which the party stands. As a Christian, I cannot support a platform that condones abortion and other similar measures that are against God's teachings. The Bible says that all will give an account to God one day. I would not want to stand before God to confess I went along with the platform that condones abortion. I have plenty of other faults that I am sorry for.
We should pray for guidance before voting.
Ken Comer
Joplin
---------
Suicide prevention event set for Nov. 7
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s mission is to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide.
Since 2004, AFSP’s Out of the Darkness Walks have built a movement to raise awareness and funds to fight this leading cause of death. Together, our community sends the message that you are never alone, that healing is possible, and when we connect, we create hope.
Our community’s dedication is stronger than ever as we introduce the third annual Out of the Darkness Experience on Saturday at Landreth Park and online. This year, the AFSP will host activities for you to safely connect, support one another, and to share stories and life-saving resources.
No matter what your connection to suicide, by joining the Out of the Darkness Experience you can show people that we are strong, we are resilient and we are hopeful. Together, we can create a culture that’s smart about mental health.
Learn more and show your support at afsp.org/JoplinMO or call 417-850-6892 and ask for Jacque.
Jacque Christmas
Webb City
----------
Mike Parson betrays farmers, local control
I am an independent, full-time, traditional family farmer, and I grew up on a Missouri Century Farm. My ancestors moved to America in the mid-1700s, and my family has been in Callaway County nearly 200 years. My family and I farm to help others. We support our community, county, state and country.
Like our ancestors, we are protective caretakers of the land for future generations. At the age of 81, I am shocked that anyone would support selling American and Missouri farmland to foreign corporations. This is wrong.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (when he was a state senator) voted to allow foreign corporations to buy Missouri farmland, thus handing over nearly 300,000 Missouri acres to foreign entities. This allows foreign control in our communities and foreign control of our food chain. This is wrong.
Parson also signed into law SB 391, which takes away local control, thus restricting county voices on health concerns. Reducing the authority of our county officials in favor of special interests (which includes foreign interests) is alarming. This is wrong.
Increasing foreign control and decreasing local control should be nonpartisan concerns. I cannot support a candidate who is diminishing county governance in favor of corporate control (both out of state and foreign). I will not vote for Parson because a vote for Parson is a vote for foreign control of Missouri farmland and a vote surrendering local control.
Kenneth Jones
Kingdom City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.