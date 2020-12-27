Joplin basketball teams earn Hall of Fame honors
Such awesome teams, made up of awesome young men, were finally inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame (Globe, Dec. 10).
What an honor.
Their sportsmanship history speaks for itself. They were dedicated athletes because they had a firm foundation built into their lives by their families to always move forward. Not only were they outstanding athletes but young men with a commitment to be the best in their way of living off the basketball court.
These young men were involved in their church, attending Sunday school (Baptist Training Union), Royal Ambassadors for Christ, singing in the young adult choir and they were taught how to become junior deacons to serve at church by the Rev. Harry Givens, pastor of Unity Missionary Baptist Church.
Two Sundays a month, they were in special training instructions for junior deacons by Givens, which leads to becoming ordained ministers, namely Shelton Jameson, Harry Jameson and the late Briant Thomas. They were honored with a banquet at the church.
We are so proud of all their accomplishments and their sportsmanship, exhibited whenever playing basketball.
You can see from their backgrounds why they were recognized in such a magnificent way of playing basketball, ending in the Hall of Fame — long overdue but the rightful place.
Congratulations to coach Mike O'Rourke and the Memorial High School champions.
You will never be forgotten.
Betty Smith
Joplin
COVID-19 relief bill irresponsible measure
Congress on Monday passed a gigantic COVID-19 relief bill, about $900 billion. It's more than 5,000 pages long, and the members of the House received it at 2 p.m. and were told they would vote on it at 4 p.m. Let that sink in.
Six Republican senators voted against it, including Ron Johnson, R-Wisc.; Ted Cruz, R-Texas; and Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.
U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, voted against it based on its length and many unnecessary inclusions and the fact she hadn't read it.
A key provision is $600 for working Americans earning less than $75,000.
Billions of dollars went to foreign countries, including Georgia in eastern Europe, India, Tibet, Pakistan Egypt, Sri Lanka, Ukraine and several others.
There are provisions to address worldwide climate change. Shut down restaurants and bars got nothing, but comedy clubs got some relief. The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., got its second round of aid, $40 million, and it has been closed since March. The Smithsonian got money, and it is essentially closed.
U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., pushed for a repeat of the $1,200 figure many of us got earlier. Folks, our national unemployment rate is near or under 10%, so why are we giving the 90% who are still working free money? I am retired, living on Social Security and my savings. I don't want and don't need it. I gave the first $1,200 away to folks who needed it rather than return it to an irresponsible government.
When President Donald Trump's Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed in 2017, it was stated an average family might save $1,000 on their tax bill. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called that "crumbs." But the $600 she promoted now she calls "significant."
This lady's hatred for Trump is beyond belief.
A letter from a reader (Globe, Dec. 13) asked a few days ago who is paying for this. He knows the answer, and we do too. We are. So just remember. Our U.S. senators, Hawley and Roy Blunt, and most representatives, voted in favor of this liberal/progressive giveaway. We know what to do. Look for new, responsible representation, and vote those scoundrels out.
President Trump has the option to veto this irresponsible measure. I pray he does.
Don Eiken
Carthage
Tougher penalties needed for criminals
We read a lot about prison overcrowding these days, to the point that new prisons are having to be built. It is a fact there are many crimes being committed and being incarcerated is the solution for some of these issues.
I feel that an eye for an eye and a tooth for tooth is the best solution to a lot of these problems. Do to the criminal what they did to their victim. This may make criminals think again before committing this crime. If someone commits a petty crime for stealing or drugs and can be rehabilitated, the prison should not be the solution. I feel that rehabilitation outside of the prison walls would help lower the prison population and be less costly for taxpayers. The cost for taxpayers to keep the prisons in operation for each criminal is exceptional, and when you multiply that daily by the amount of prisoners and the length of months or years up to a lifetime, the cost is unimaginable.
I personally do not believe that a criminal who commits a murder has the right to live for a lifetime in prison at taxpayer expense. If criminals had harsher penalties, there may not be as many violent crimes committed. It just does not seem right to give a criminal free room and board for a lifetime for being a violent criminal. I know that many people think that capital punishment is unfair treatment for a human being, but if someone harmed your loved one, would you still feel this way?
When I read that someone commits a murder and gets less than 10 years in jail and a drug addict can get a life sentence, there is something wrong with the system. You can try to rehabilitate an addict, but you cannot bring back a loved one.
Ken Comer
Joplin
