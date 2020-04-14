A lesson for China from Scottish writer
I have a message to China, written by Sir Walter Scott in 1808: “Oh what a tangled web we weave, when first we practice to deceive.”
William Fowks
Joplin
Stay-at-home order requires having homes
COVID-19 threatens the very home needed for the stay-at-home orders.
A record 16.8 million have sought U.S. jobless aid since the virus, according to media reports on April 9.
And this is still the beginning of the pandemic. Imagine what lies ahead as this number grows — millions of us will be struggling to pay the rent or the mortgage.
As all of us struggle to keep ourselves away from the virus, for many, that can become increasingly difficult if we don't act now. The safest place for everyone now is their own homes. However, the very act of staying home — not going to work and, for many, losing the job — poses an enormous threat to the housing situation and evictions may become a looming possibility.
I am grateful Congress has passed emergency legislation to help people experiencing housing instability and homelessness. However, the crisis is far from over, and everyone needs their homes to follow the stay-at-home order and to protect themselves and others from the virus.
In the next coronavirus response bill, I urge Congress to pass a national moratorium on evictions and foreclosures and provide substantial resources for emergency rental assistance.
Sri Jaladi
St. Louis
