Bill Clinton was a disaster for U.S.
Recently, information confirmed that President Bill Clinton admitted long ago that he had the opportunity to eliminate Osama Bin Laden but passed because he and his administration did not consider Osama nor al-Qaeda the threats they turned out to be.
So much for that history, but then came 9/11, the invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq, and the cost to America of $8 trillion and many deaths and injured.
Looking back on other issues, his Fair Housing Act of 1996, which was designed to expand home ownership to more Americans, started as a noble effort but then became the government forcing banks to make loans that could not possibly have been repaid. In some examples, people could borrow the full value of a home and another 25% on top — all with no money down and in many cases what were later called "liar loans." This all worked well until 2008, when housing values began to fall and many lost their homes, and banks that had purchased bundled loans that included some of this worthless paper went out of business. All in all, the plan should have never have happened.
All of this from a president who might never have been elected if the media had been truthful with the public during the election, when the "bimbo eruptions" and more serious issues became known.
Dick Moss
Joplin
----------
Water company suspends shut-offs
At Missouri American Water, we know the critical role we play in your daily lives and for many essential jobs such as health care, emergency response, food preparation, sanitation and more. We want you to know we remain steadfast in our commitment to the communities we serve.
With so much on people’s minds at this time, we want you to know your water service doesn’t have to be one of them. Our dedicated employees continue to monitor water quality and work hard to deliver clean, safe, reliable water service. If a water main breaks, we’ll fix it.
Many of our team members are working double duty, taking care of you, our customers, as well as their own families. I commend them for rising to this challenge. Many of you also want to show your gratitude for their commitment. We appreciate this but ask that you adhere to social distancing when you see our folks working. If you would like to show your appreciation, feel free to visit us on Facebook or Twitter (@moamwater).
Also, so that water continues to flow to homes and businesses, we’ve suspended shut-offs for nonpayment and restored previously interrupted residential customer service. We have suspended late fees until further notice and are working with customers who are experiencing hardships, including offering the option to apply for payment programs.
American Water has also donated $300,000 to the American Water Charitable Foundation to support a new community-focused COVID-19 Response Fund for local nonprofit organizations in response to the coronavirus public health emergency. In addition, American Water and the American Water Charitable Foundation contributed $100,000 to Feeding America to support food banks across the country.
Your health and safety must be a priority. Please stay home, stay safe and know we’re on the job providing clean, safe, reliable and water service. For more information and updates on Missouri American Water’s response to COVID-19, visit moamwater.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
Matthew Barnhart
Senior operations manager, Missouri American Water
----------
Protect, expand SNAP benefits
I am glad to hear the Webb City Farmers Market will receive $15,000 for its SNAP program (Globe, April 21). With 22 million Americans now unemployed, families need immediate help. Unfortunately, they will need a lot more help in coming months.
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly “food stamps,” is our primary defense against hunger. It feeds families when breadwinners are out of work and kids can’t go to school for assisted lunch programs. Economists agree that increasing SNAP benefits will provide a needed financial boost to our struggling economy.
In the next COVID-19 bill, our members of Congress should include a 15% increase in the SNAP maximum benefit and increase the minimum SNAP benefit to $30. They should also suspend all administrative rules that would end or cut SNAP benefits. I encourage U.S. Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley along with U.S. Rep. Billy Long to work with congressional leaders to enact these provisions and keep them in place until the economy improves.
Cynthia Changyit Levin
Town And Country
