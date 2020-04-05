Reporting exposing Trump's incompetence
Geoff Caldwell devoted his column (Globe, March 30) to complaining about NBC coverage of an Arizona couple who erroneously ingested the wrong form of a chemical, chloroquine, that President Donald Trump was frequently mentioning as a possible breakthrough treatment for COVID-19.
Caldwell's interpretation: The mainstream media are intentionally slanting their reporting to damage him politically. To drive the point home, he reprised a previous column of his that made the same charge about reporting just before the 2016 election.
The Arizona woman was quoted in the article as saying, "Trump kept saying it was pretty much a cure.”
That was her unwise interpretation, correctly reported. This shows the power of presidential statements and why they should be made carefully and with forethought. And that is the true moral of the incident, I submit, not that the mainstream media are all colluding to damage the president.
Really? CNN, NBC, ABC, PBS and all the major newspapers of the nation in a conspiracy to thwart him?
Ridiculous.
What we see here is a president who insists on making every happening about himself and issuing a steady flow of impulsive and inconsistent opinions about it. When journalists report the truth, it sounds like an attack because it shows presidential incompetence and arrogance.
Jim Wheeler
Joplin
----------------------------------------------------
Joplin must focus on greater good
Make no mistake about it, even though the enemy is a nontraditional one, the threat is the same — death and economic destruction. We must also remember that the first casualty of war is the truth, or in the least, clarity is replaced by confusion.
We have suffered an invasion with no respect for borders or population. Everyone who has been to the store lately has seen a reduction in the commodities we usually take for granted. We also see personal traits become more pronounced during these times — the fearful who are paralyzed by the news, the brazen who believe they are indestructible, the greedy who will rely on the economics of the situation to make their decisions, the selfish who have to get theirs first and more than they can use, and the profiteers who manipulate the situation for profit.
Then there are the heroes — those who are putting themselves on the front line often with limited resources and unsure leadership. You know who they are: the doctors, nurses, first responders and the like who are not only trying to find the magic bullet to kill this enemy but also willing to compromise their own safety in an effort to aid those who have already suffered injury. These front-line troops are supported by a second column, those who do the cleaning, delivering goods and dispensing information, along with all those doing tasks behind the scenes.
Then there is the quiet army, the volunteers who check on their neighbors, making sure they have the basic needs and provide a contact from outside the bunker
For all of these heroes, I say thank you.
We can and must beat this enemy, but we must all do our part. We need to shift our focus from our selfish selves to what we can do that serves the greater good. To paraphrase Aristotle and Mr. Spock: “The needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few or the one.”
James Graham
Pittsburg, Kan.
----------------------------------------------------
Stop imports of cheap oil
With the near collapse of the world crude oil market, it has become apparent that we need to take action quickly to shore up our domestic energy industry.
What the Saudi Arabian and Russian governments are doing threatens to destroy our domestic energy production industry. I submit that what Congress and/or the president must do as soon as possible is enact an embargo on imported oil. Some refineries are buying foreign oil at prices in the mid $20 range. This must be stopped. It takes somewhere between $40 to $45 per barrel for our domestic producers to break even on production. If we allow artificially underpriced imports to kill our domestic industry, we are doomed as a country.
Please urge President Donald Trump to order an embargo on the underpriced oil and push Congress to take actions to preserve this necessary industry.
Donald Eiken
Carthage
