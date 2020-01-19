David Ingle death still raises questions
In a span of three minutes, David Ingle was killed by a police officer in Joplin. This officer had been on the scene of the occurrence for only about one minute when Ingle was killed.
According to The Joplin Globe (Dec. 27, 2019) the two officers involved in this death were exonerated of any wrongdoing as a result of this death.
I realize I was not present at the occurrence, but I ask: What was the hurry with this situation?
According to the newspaper article, Ingle was not armed with any weapon. I say again: What was the hurry with this situation? Why wasn't more time taken to wait for other officers to arrive on the scene? It would seem that many more officers could have effectively subdued Ingle without the need to kill him.
I realize that this situation had to be very scary and upsetting to the two officers involved, but I ask yet again: What was the hurry with this situation?
Marsha S. Miller
Webb City
Nancy Pelosi thwarting the will of the voters
America is a federal republic. Federalism is the glue that binds states together.
Greek democracy is a herd of cats going in separate directions. The Greeks were constantly at war with each other.
Nancy Pelosi believes California is a Greek democracy, where legislators can defy federal authority with sanctuary laws and defy the will of the 30 states that want to defend our southern border. The states are the spokes in a wheel. Federalism is the hub that holds the wheel together. Not a single spoke can be permitted to get out of line.
Democrats see Pelosi as fighting for truth, justice and the impeachment of the president.
Federalists see Pelosi as an obstructionist thwarting the will of the voters.
Federalists can't vote Pelosi out of office, but they can vote her party out of power. Pelosi can walk across the virtual bridge to Mexico erected to honor the establishment aristocrat George W. Bush's relentless pursuit of cheaper labor subsidized by the taxpayers.
President Dwight Eisenhower, the last of the federalists, enforced the law in every state. There were no sanctuaries for law breakers to hide when he was in the White House.
In 1964, the establishment aristocrats drove the federalists out of the party they founded. In 2016, the establishment aristocrats went into hiding when the Never Trumpers lost the war. The establishment aristocrats will return like the locusts in 2024.
Steve Goebel
Joplin
Thanks to the staff at Carver monument
This letter is to recognize both the staff at George Washington Carver National Monument and the Tuskegee Airmen's history.
Let me begin at the beginning, giving credit where credit is due.
I am so proud of all the events and movies that are put on at the monument. It keeps history in the present time. The things are knowledgeable for all because the Carver farm began with George Washington Carver's birthday, Jan. 5, being celebrated each year at Lincoln School in Joplin with Mrs. Melissa Cuther in charge.
There were notable speakers from various places and universities. After the program, a motorcade would travel to Diamond, where the Carver farm was located, to continue the celebration.
There were students from the Tuskegee Institute staying at the farm during this time doing agricultural projects and receiving their grades. They planted cotton, pumpkins and various other vegetation for experiment.
It was such a passion for Mrs. Cuther, she began the monument development by writing to all senators and representatives for support in creating a national monument.
So many accepted the project, the rest is history, which a special dedication in July each year. It is the first national monument named after an African American. It is awesome.
I would me remiss not to recognize the Tuskegee Airmen when there is one in my family, Kenneth Wofford, from Carthage. His wife is Wiletta Brinker Wofford. They both are achievers of outstanding efforts to help others. For more information, check the Carthage Press.
There is not room to record it here. Kenneth also presented a history of the Tuskegee Airmen at Missouri Southern State University. It was so amazing to hear. There is also a movie called "The Red Tails."
The Tuskegee Airmen are to be praised for their awesome tour of duties.
Betty Smith
Joplin
Congress must repeal, replace 2001 AUMF
I read an article titled, “House measure to end the 2001 War Authorization” for Use of Military Force. As a retired soldier and a U.S. Marine who spent two tours in Vietnam and tours in Korea and Germany, I have always felt the AUMF was an abdication of Congress's constitutional responsibility to declare war, to put soldiers in harm’s way, especially when the AUMF is being used for political purposes by a man who dodged the draft five times.
Congress should not be allowed to hide behind the AUMF and deny responsibility. It needs to exercise its constitutional responsibilities.
I am now asking for all of Congress — House and Senate — to step up and be counted and not allow the lives of our young men and women to be put in harm’s way without representation and deliberation.
Currently, by my count, the USA is at war with six countries — Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, Yemen, Somalia, Libya, and fighting ISIS, al-Qaida and the Taliban in many other countries — all authorized under the current 2001 AUMF. These perpetual wars in which we find ourselves are the direct result of Congress abdicating its responsibilities under the Constitution.
Do your duty — repeal and replace the 2001 AUMF.
James P. Gann
Pineville
