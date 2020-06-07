Government needs to live within its means
I was extremely pleased to read the Joplin Globe editorial (May 28). The headline was “Deficit a problem." The editorial board was praising a local couple for sending back their stimulus checks. And the editorial ended with the statement that, “We have an obligation to balance the needs of the now ... with the needs of the future."
As a child growing up, I was taught that you should not live beyond your means, and my parents lived that. If they couldn’t afford something, they didn’t buy it. And that’s the way it should be for our government (which is our money).
But that is not how our federal and most state governments view taxpayer money. They act like a balanced budget is a hindrance to spending more and more on social programs with little concern for the future.
In Missouri, we are constitutionally bound to not deficit spend, something for which I am very grateful. But states such as California and Illinois spend like money is no concern. I wouldn’t care except that the rest of the country is expected to bail them out for their poor fiscal policies. And then it’s my concern.
I have found that almost everyone agrees that we should rein in government spending right up to the point where someone suggests cutting a program that the person actually likes. Then they become enraged that we would cut something so important.
Most people want it both ways, but in reality, you can’t spend taxpayer money on everything that might be good while at the same time living with restraint. That’s called being responsible for those of you who need reminding.
I intend to clip out the Globe editorial and put it on the side of my refrigerator so that I can remember its words. If, or most likely when, the Globe endorses some kind of new spending program that it thinks is vitally needed. I’m going to be right back here with another letter to the editor, reminding the Globe that you have to balance the needs of the now with the needs of the future.
Kevin Wilson
Neosho
----------
Summer school put people in danger
Children are heading for the schoolhouse for a month of summer school. I wonder how many will have their temperatures taken before entering the building, how many will have been exposed to the virus and not know it, and how many administrators will say, "Oh, we don't need to take their temperature. They will be alright, and so will the other kids that are around them. We will just keep these kids apart."
If I had a child and that child was going to summer school and that school had no plan to take the temperature of the kids and the teachers, my child would not attend. My child's life is way too important to me to think a school superintendent knows more about this virus than the health care people who are giving us the information we need to stay healthy.
Where have the teachers been? Whom have they been around? Could they be carrying the virus into a school building and putting kids lives in danger?
This is serious business. It needs to be addressed as serious business. Parents need administrators who are serious about their children's health and the health of others.
An ounce of prevention has always been worth a pound of cure.
With more than 100,000 dead, where is the cure?
David Turner
Lamar
----------
Americans must demand health care
The health of those who reside in the Joplin area has been cast aside, ignored and blamed on the failings of those unable to afford routine care for themselves because of financial constraints beyond their ability and beyond their social power to change.
COVID-19 has become the great equalizer in addressing this long needed discussion of the funding of our parasitic health care system. Lately, those who believed they were protected through their employer’s health care plan found themselves laid off, fired or furloughed, and suddenly the thought of an option for health care plans provided outside the walls of their employment began to become a logical reality.
Sadly, both parties of our monopolistic political system gave hardworking people the proverbial finger and told these displaced workers to “pull themselves up by the bootstraps” and buy a supplemental plan with their nonexistent paychecks.
Will we continue to watch our tax dollars go to big corporations while we starve and attempt to survive on moldy bread? Every other developed country has universal health care provided by the taxpayers and pays far less than we do and gets far more.
How long will we allow a bad investment to go unchecked and continue throwing money at an antiquated and dying piece of rusted machinery just so that we don’t have to think about a solution? How many have to die, go bankrupt and suffer before we say enough is enough when it comes to medical rights?
Your representatives gave trillions of dollars to help everyone but you.
Cheryl Hadley
Joplin
