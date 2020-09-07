Great articles on opinion pages — not
Great articles on the opinion page (Globe, Sept. 1).
The “Our View” editorial says we need government to spend more by giving another stimulus package and after that fixes the economic and health problem in America, government needs to curtail spending. Hmmm. I thought we were $20 trillion in debt before the health problem.
Robert Reich says it is the president’s responsibility to fix the virus problem. He says it is the president’s fault that 180,000 people have died from the virus.
Great articles.
David Turner
Lamar
Stopping looting job of police, not 17-year-old
I cannot understand the support that is given to 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, who took a rifle into the city of Kenosha and is now accused of killing two people. I would at least expect this behavior to be condemned by our current president, as well as the public. To not condemn this behavior is to essentially give the OK for future similar actions.
Would he receive this kind of support if he shot and killed a person in a school? Or in a grocery store? Those who would support this mentally disturbed behavior have checked their common sense in with a taxidermist.
The right to protest is constitutionally protected. Looters and those who destroy property are not protected by the Constitution and should go directly to jail. They need not pass “Go” or receive a Get Out of Jail Free card. However, catching and punishing looters and vandals is the business of law enforcement, not a 17-year-old, mentally disturbed, self-described vigilante. My prayers go out to the families of those who died at the hands of this young killer.
Jerry Williams
Joplin
